Man accused of violating protection from abuse order by texting victim pin from inside her home

The Brief Michael Ebright, 39, surrendered to Pennsylvania State Police after he allegedly violated a protection from abuse order. Ebright allegedly texted the victim a pin of his location inside her apartment in Edgmont Township. He was found by state police at a home in Upper Providence where a brief stand-off ensued before he surrendered.



Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man on Monday accused of violating a protection from abuse order by texting the victim a pin from inside her home.

What we know:

Investigators say 39-year-old Michael Ebright allegedly contacted a woman who had a protection from abuse order against him multiple times.

The victim's mother contacted police on Sunday after Ebright sent her daughter a text message that showed his location being inside her home.

Troopers responded to the Edgmont Township property and did not find Ebright after an exhaustive search that included K-9 officers and drones.

State Police also tried to locate Ebright by searching previous addresses in Marcus Hook, Upper Providence and Ridley Creek State Park.

They eventually located Ebright at his last known address on Valley View Road in Upper Providence Township the next day.

Investigators say Ebright initially refused to exit the home when troopers and members of the Special Emergency Response team first approached him.

He eventually peacefully surrendered just after 4 p.m. after speaking to negotiators.

What's next:

Ebright has been charged with multiple protection from abuse violations, as well as burglary, stalking, and criminal trespassing.