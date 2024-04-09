Man arrested after mother found 'fused' to soiled bedsheets inside Pennsylvania home: police

article

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after investigators say his mother was found "fused" to a soiled bed inside a dilapidated home.

Daniel Klien, 51, was arrested after police made the horrific discovery during a wellness check at a home on Dresner Circle in Upper Chichester.

Officers were called to the home after a concerned neighbor noticed packages piling up on the home's front porch and there was no answer at either door.

Police saw a "large amount of trash" inside the home when they looked through the sliding glass door and noticed flies inside the property.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

When officers entered the home fearing someone inside was deceased or having a medical emergency, they were immediately met by Klien.

Investigators say trash and more packages were scattered throughout the home, and made it difficult to open the front door.

Police asked Klien to lead them to his mother, who he said was sleeping in the master bedroom. When officers saw the woman, investigators say she was unconscious and breathing on a bed underneath a soiled sheet.

Medics were called to the home and removed the blanket to find Klien's mother "covered in dried feces and maggots," according to police. They soon found her to be "fused to the bedsheets" and removed her for further treatment at Crozer Chester Medical Center.

Klien was arrested and was unable to pay $50,000 bail. He is being held at George Hill Correctional Facility.