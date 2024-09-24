Man arrested after shooting during suspected home invasion

In Montgomery County, police in Abington Township say a man is in custody, shot in a suspected home invasion.

Police say Khabir Shepard followed the victim from a casino early Monday morning, then broke into her home on the 1800 block of Horace Avenue and robbed her at gunpoint.

Police add the victim’s son heard her screams, got his own, legally-owned weapon and shot the suspect.

Shepard is now charged with robbery and aggravated assault.