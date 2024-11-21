Man arrested for DUI after 2 injured in hit-and-run near City Hall: police

A 63-year-old man has been arrested and will be charged after police say a hit-and-run injured two people near City Hall Thursday night.

According to police, shortly before 8:30 p.m., a white Lincoln SUV was traveling north by Market & Juniper streets near City Hall when the driver lost control and struck two male pedestrians, one in his 30s and another in his 50s.

At least five bystanders flagged down officers in the area and police were able to stop the fleeing vehicle, 17 blocks away on North Broad Street near the Liacouras Center.

Officers say the 63-year-old driver of the white SUV showed signs of intoxication.

Police say both victims suffered serious damage, placing emphasis on their lower extremities. The man in his 50s suffered the more serious injuries of the two, with traumatic injuries to his leg.

The victims were taken to Jefferson Hospital for treatment and one of the two has been placed in stable condition while the other remains critical.

The driver was arrested and will be charged with a DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.