Man asleep at wheel, parked at gas pump, arrested for DUI, weapons offenses: officials

A southern Delaware driver asleep at the wheel of a running vehicle, parked at a gas pump leads to his arrest for DUI and weapons charges.

According to Delaware State Police, 34-year-old Michael Marciano, Jr., was seen by a trooper asleep at the wheel of a truck that was running, but parked at a gas pump in southern Delaware Wednesday night, around 10:30.

While checking on Marciano, the trooper saw drug paraphernalia in plain sight inside the vehicle.

After Marciano got out of the truck, the trooper then spotted a 9mm Glock handgun tucked into his waistband. Officials then stated that Marciano seemed to be impaired and a field sobriety test was taken.

Troopers then took Marciano into custody for DUI. In searching his vehicle, officials say troopers found:

Loaded .38 Smith and Wesson revolver

Loaded 9mm Glock handgun

Loaded 9mm Glock magazine

Fictitious Military and DEA identification cards

Fictitious DEA badge and patches

1 wax heroin bag

Drug paraphernalia

Marciano is charged with DUI, along with several weapons offenses, DUI felony gun arrest, impersonating a police officer, possession of a firearm while under the influence, as well as several other related charges. He was arraigned and is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $38,400 secured bond.