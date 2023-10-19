Man arrested for indecent assault incident near Temple University campus

article

A man wanted by Temple and Philadelphia police for at least one indecent assault near campus has been taken into custody.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Devon Barabin, is accused of touching a student from behind on the 1500 block of West Norris Street.

Police believe he may also be connected to another possible harassment of a student just days later on the same street.

Barabin was arrested by Philadelphia police Tuesday on the 3800 block of North Broad Street, according to Temple Public Safety.

Officials say he faces indecent exposure and indecent assault charges.

Police presence has since been increased in the area, and anyone who believed they may have been a victim in a similar incident are asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit.



