Suspect arrested in Philadelphia rec center shooting last spring: police

A gunman suspected of shooting a 15-year-old boy at a Philadelphia rec center last spring has been arrested.

Djean Williams, 21, was being sought for the April 2023 shooting that erupted at the Marie Dendy Recreation Center.

Authorities said the teenage victim was shot once on the right side and taken to St. Christopher's Hospital in stable condition.

Featured article

Investigators shared a surveillance image of the masked shooter, believed to be Williams, fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

The shooting happened about a week after then-Mayor Jim Kenney visited the rec center to tout his "Safe Play Zones" initiative.

The former mayor called the shooting "heartbreaking and infuriating" in a statement, and took aim at the "reckless behavior and the senseless availability of guns in Philadelphia and communities across the country."