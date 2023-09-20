Man attacked with grizzly bear spray during robbery in Medford: police

A south Jersey community is rattled after a violent robbery where the victim was hit with bear spray and police in Medford are still searching for the robber.

"The victim was sprayed with what’s called grizzly bear spray, commonly used by hunters as self-defense against wild animals," Lt. Jim D’Averso, with the Medford Police Department, described.

It’s an unusual weapon, in an unusual place, for armed robberies. The place, a quaint Medford shopping center, Tuesday night, a little after 10:15.

Police say the victim struggled with the robber, after he was sprayed and managed to get the can of grizzly spray away from his attacker.

"Currently, we’re reviewing video from the complex in Medford, as well as Marlton, for some of the investigative leads," Lt. D’Averso said.

As word got out, people gasped with surprise over the use of the bear spray.

Police are pulling video from the Promenade at Sagemore on Route 73 because the 54-year-old victim had been shopping just before the incident in Medford. Police believe it’s possible the victim was followed as he left Sagemore, heading to a medical office in back of the Medford shopping center.

The victim came away with powerful chemical burns to his eyes, nose and mouth, as well as scraped knees and elbows from struggling with the attacker. He managed to make his way to a 24-hour fitness center where staff called police.

"It’s a quiet town, but, obviously there are people who come here for certain things and one is to commit crime against people who have things that are beneficial to them," Lt. D’Averso added.