Police car responding to shooting collides with van in Southwest Philadelphia

article

No one was seriously injured when a police cruiser responding to a shooting collided with a van Saturday afternoon in Southwest Philadelphia.

According to police, a patrol car was driving north on 54th Street with its emergency lights on when it struck a Honda van on the front passenger's side near Whitby Street.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The driver of the van was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital with a bruised arm, police said.

The officer was reportedly uninjured.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter