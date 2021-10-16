Police car responding to shooting collides with van in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - No one was seriously injured when a police cruiser responding to a shooting collided with a van Saturday afternoon in Southwest Philadelphia.
According to police, a patrol car was driving north on 54th Street with its emergency lights on when it struck a Honda van on the front passenger's side near Whitby Street.
The driver of the van was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital with a bruised arm, police said.
The officer was reportedly uninjured.
