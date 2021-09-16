Man beaten to death in massive brawl outside of Pat's Steaks in South Philadelphia, police say

Police say a man was killed and two others were injured during a massive brawl early Thursday morning outside of Pat's King of Steaks in South Philadelphia.

According to investigators, a large fight between 10-15 people erupted outside of the popular Philadelphia cheesesteak location on the 1300 block of East Passyunk Street just before 2 a.m.

Police say a 28-year-old man was beaten to death with a trash can lid, punched and kicked.

Two others were also injured during the brawl and taken to Jefferson Hospital in stable condition, according to investigators.

Police say at least 10 men got into a white SUV and fled north on Passyunk.

Police do not know exactly what sparked the fight, but investigators believe the Philadelphia Union's game against Club América on Wednesday night may have played a role.

