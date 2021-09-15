5-year-old boy hit by truck and killed in Northeast Philadelphia

article

A five-year-old child has died after he was struck by a truck in Northeast Philadelphia.

Officials said the boy was struck after he ran out into the street on the 6900 block of Eastwood Street Wednesday, about 6 p.m.

The driver stopped and remained at the scene, authorities said.

The child was rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children by medics, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead a short time after arriving at the hospital.

