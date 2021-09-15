Massachusetts man convicted after sending racist, threatening emails to Commissioner Outlaw

article

A Massachusetts man has been convicted after sending threatening emails last year to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw,

According to an indictment, Peter Fratus, 39, of West Dennis, sent two emails to Outlaw’s email address on June 6, 2020. Both emails contained racist, offensive, and threatening language, with one email asking where Commissioner Outlaw lives.

In August 2020, Fratus was charged by indictment with transmitting threatening communications in interstate commerce.

"It is a federal felony to threaten another person online, whether the victim is a private citizen or a public figure," said Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Williams. "The public can rest assured that our Office, together with our law enforcement partners, will work tirelessly to identify anyone who does this and ensure they’re held accountable for their actions."

RELATED: Man sent racist, threatening emails to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, feds say

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter