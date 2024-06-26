Man believed to have 'critical information' about child sex assault victim sought by FBI

article

Federal investigators are searching for a man who they believe may have "critical information" about a child sexual assault victim.

The FBI said the unidentified man is between 45-65-years-old with dark hair, a gray beard and tattoos on each of his forearms.

Investigators say video from October 2023 shows the man in a 2018-2019 Nissan cargo van wearing a blue t-shirt and a dark-colored hat.

The unidentified man is not currently facing any charges, according to investigators, and is presumed innocent.

Anyone with information about the man or his whereabouts should contact the FBI's tip line.