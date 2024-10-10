Man captured after hit-and-run killed 14-year-old girl in West Philly: police sources

Exactly two weeks after 14-year-old Dawn Watson was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing the street with her mother, sources say the U.S. Marshals in Philadelphia captured the suspect.

Earlier this week, police released an image of the suspect they said was wanted in connection with the hit-and-run.

Marvin Wicker, 40 | Philadelphia Police Department

40-year-old Marvin Wicker, was sought for his involvement in the deadly crash that happened Thursday, September 26, at around 9:38 p.m. near the 6500 block of Haverford Avenue.

Police sources say Wicker was captured by marshals Thursday on Coulter Street in Germantown at 2:30 p.m.

Wicker was wanted on charges of Homicide by Vehicle and related offenses after fleeing the scene of the crash.

Last Tuesday, police say the speeding car with front end damage sought in the deadly hit-and-run on Haverford Avenue, was found just blocks away from the crime scene.