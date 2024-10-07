Man sought in hit-and-run that killed 14-year-old girl in West Philly: police

Nearly two weeks after 14-year-old Dawn Watson was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing the street with her mother, police have released an image of the suspect they say is wanted in connection with the hit-and-run.

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 40-year-old Marvin Wicker, for his involvement in the deadly crash that happened Thursday, September 26, at around 9:38 p.m. near the 6500 block of Haverford Avenue.

Wicker is wanted on charges of Homicide by Vehicle and related offenses after fleeing the scene of the crash.

40-year-old Marvin Wicker is wanted in connection with the hit-and-run that killed 14-year-old Dawn Watson. | Philadelphia Police Department

Police say he may be operating a silver, 2-door Chevrolet Cobalt and is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities urge the public to remain vigilant and avoid approaching Wicker. He is known to frequent the area of 5900 Haverford Avenue.

Last Tuesday, police say the speeding car with front end damage sought in the deadly hit-and-run on Haverford Avenue, was found just blocks away from the crime scene.

Surveillance video provided to FOX 29 by a neighboring business, Annie's Seafood, shows the moments before the teen was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing the street with her mother.

A memorial continues to grow near the intersection of 66th and Haverford in West Philly in honor of Dawn Watson.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180/ 3181.