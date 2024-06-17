Man charged after illegally entering home to hide from police following pursuit in Delaware

article

A 24-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police say he led officers to a pursuit in Newark on Sunday.

Delaware State Police arrested Jacob Singleton, 24, of Middletown, Delaware, for multiple felony offenses.

On Sunday at around 2:23 p.m., a trooper assisting a disabled motorist on Salem Church Road near East Chestnut Hill Road observed a black Mazda run a red light.

With emergency lights already activated, the trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but it sped away, leading to a pursuit.

Police say the Mazda drove recklessly through several streets in Newark, prompting the trooper to discontinue the pursuit for the safety of other motorists.

MORE HEADLINES:

Shortly thereafter, troopers patrolling the area located the Mazda parked in a driveway on Montrose Drive, at what they described as "dangerously close" to an occupied residence.

A resident then flagged down the troopers and said that the driver, later identified as Jacob Singleton, had unlawfully entered their home and was hiding in the bathroom.

Troopers found Singleton in the bathroom, and he resisted arrest, resulting in injuries to one of the troopers.

Singleton was taken into custody without further incident.

The injured trooper was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a nearby hospital and later released.

Singleton was charged with assault 2nd on law enforcement officer causing injury (felony), reckless endangering 1st degree (felony) – 3 counts, burglary (felony), resisting arrest with force causing injury to peace officer (felony), disregarding a police officer’s signal (felony), multiple traffic violations.

He was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $13,300 cash bond.