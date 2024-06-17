Man confesses to killing 82-year-old mother found dead in Bucks County condo: DA

New details have emerged after Bucks County officials and Northampton Township police continue to investigate a mysterious death in Holland after police found an elderly woman’s body inside a condo Sunday.

According to officials, an 82-year-old woman identified as Dolores Ingram, was found dead inside her condo located on the 26000 block of Beacon Hill Drive on Sunday morning after Bucks County radio dispatchers received a call from the Metropolitan D.C. Police Department to check on her well-being.

The victim’s son, 49-year-old William Michael Ingram, had been taken into custody in Washington D.C. for assaulting an officer and damaging a police vehicle.

Officials say during his arrest, he told several Metro D.C. police officers that he had killed his mother.

While William Michael Ingram remains in custody in Washington D.C. for charges related to assault of an officer and police property, he was also charged Monday with stealing his mother’s vehicle.

Additional charges against the 49-year-old will be filed soon.

An autopsy of the 82-year-old will be conducted Tuesday.

FOX 29 was at the crime scene Sunday and observed a window in the condo was open, with the screen pushed out.

According to the Bucks County DA, after receiving the welfare call, Northampton Township police officers responded to the Beacon Hill Drive address.

Upon arrival at the first-floor condo, they noticed blood on a windowsill, walls, window, and floor inside. They also noticed the furniture inside appeared in disarray.

Police forced entry through the locked front door.

Once inside, police say the living room appeared to have been cleared out, except for a pile of clothes, towels/linens, furniture, and other household items on the far-right side of the living room.

One of the officers began to pull items off the pile and move the couch. As he moved the couch, he discovered the elderly woman’s body.

Northampton Township Police and the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office then launched a death investigation.

The victim appeared to have sustained severe head trauma and was buried under a pile of household items, including furniture and clothes, in the main living room area.

Investigators spoke to a witness who reported being awakened at 1 a.m. Saturday to the sound of a loud banging. While the witness was awake, she reviewed her home camera and at 1:42 a.m., the camera showed William Ingram running out of the condo shirtless. He walked back a minute later.

Hours later, at 10:03 a.m., the same neighbor’s home camera showed William Ingram leaving the residence. He was wearing a shirt and carrying a duffel bag. The witness said she had not seen him since.

Police found William Ingram’s vehicle in the complex’s parking lot. However, his mother’s white 2015 Honda Civic was missing.

Using license plate readers, investigators tracked the vehicle to two locations and determined the car was traveling away from the condo.

During a search of the residence, police could not locate the keys to the victim’s Honda Civic, but they did locate a key fob for William Ingram’s vehicle next to his mother’s body.

The Bucks County DA and the Northampton Township Police Department are continuing to investigate.