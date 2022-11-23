Man charged with fatally stabbing father in Hopewell Township

article

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office announced charges against a Hopewell Township man who was arrested and charged in connection with his father's death.

Joelle Jackson, 54, was taken into custody Tuesday evening and charged with murder and weapons offenses.

According to police, around 6:30 p.m., Hopewell Township Police responded to the 700 block Denow Road for a report of a man who had been stabbed.

Officers entered an apartment and found Ishmeal Jackson, 82, on the kitchen floor suffering from multiple stab wounds, authorities say. He was pronounced dead at the scene, per police.

Through the investigation, police learned that Joelle Jackson stabbed his father on Monday in their shared apartment.