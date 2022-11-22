Teen killed, another wounded in shooting outside East Germantown Chinese food restaurant, police say

article

A teenager is dead and another is wounded after police say nearly 30 shots were fired towards a group gathered outside a Philadelphia Chinese food restaurant on Tuesday night.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5600 block of Blakemore Street just after 7 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police found a 16-year-old boy suffering gunshot wounds to the face and arm and brought him to Albert Einstein Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that a 17-year-old boy was found two blocks away from the shooting scene lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to the torso.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

He was taken to a local hospital where police say he died from his injuries. Investigators believe the teen ran two blocks after being shot and collapsed on the sidewalk where police found him.

Small said two shooters dressed in dark clothing and masks fired at least 28 shots towards a three people gathered outside the Chinese food restaurant.

Two bullets entered the business through an open front door and a window, but no one inside was injured.

Authorities are unsure if the teens were the intended target of the unknown shooters.