Police: Business owner handcuffed, robbed of $60K in Frankford driveway

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that resulted in thousands of lost dollars to a business owner.

According to police, the robbery happened just before 2 a.m. on the 5000 block of Ditman Street.

Authorities say the victim, 33, parked in his driveway and was approached by three masked men.

One suspect was armed with a gun and announced it was a robbery before demanding money, police say.

The victim was then handcuffed and pistol-whipped, according to authorities.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says the victim gave the suspects his briefcase that was inside the vehicle.

Small says the victim told investigators there was $60,000 inside of the stolen briefcase.

Police say when officers arrived on scene the victim was still found handcuffed and had a laceration on his head.

He was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and remains in stable condition, per authorities.

Investigators say the victim was a business owner and it is possible he was targeted, but the motive is unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.