Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from THU 1:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
5
Freeze Warning
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Western Chester County
Freeze Watch
from FRI 1:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 10:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 9:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Monroe County, Schuylkill County, Atlantic County, Camden County, Coastal Atlantic County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County

Camden County man charged with murder in deadly street shooting, prosecutors say

Published 
New Jersey
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

LINDENWOLD, N.J. - A Camden County man is facing murder charges in a deadly street shooting that happened last week in Lindenwold.

Trayshawn Simpson, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday in Delaware and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Alvin Redd.

Officers from the Lindenwold Police Department were called to the 400 block of West Park Avenue on the night of Apr. 22 for reports of gunshots. Police say they found Redd lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. 

He was taken to Jefferson Hospital-Stratford where he was pronounced dead just before 9 p.m.

Another 29-year-old Camden resident was injured during a physical altercation that was related to the shooting, according to police. The victim later arrived at Jefferson Hospital-Stratford for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit. 