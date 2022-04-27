Camden County man charged with murder in deadly street shooting, prosecutors say
LINDENWOLD, N.J. - A Camden County man is facing murder charges in a deadly street shooting that happened last week in Lindenwold.
Trayshawn Simpson, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday in Delaware and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Alvin Redd.
Officers from the Lindenwold Police Department were called to the 400 block of West Park Avenue on the night of Apr. 22 for reports of gunshots. Police say they found Redd lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Jefferson Hospital-Stratford where he was pronounced dead just before 9 p.m.
Another 29-year-old Camden resident was injured during a physical altercation that was related to the shooting, according to police. The victim later arrived at Jefferson Hospital-Stratford for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit.