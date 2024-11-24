Man charged in murder of man attempting to steal his car in Frankford: police

A 39-year-old man has been charged after police say he shot and killed a 48-year-old man who attempted to steal his car in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood last week.

According to police, Sherwayne Garrison, 39, has been charged with Murder, Recklessly Endangering Another Person & Possession of an Instrument of Crime.

Police sources previously told FOX 29’s Steve Keeley that Garrison exited his car, left it running and unlocked in order to use an ATM at Frankford and Pratt, last Friday afternoon at around 3 p.m.

Garrison then saw an unidentified, 48-year-old man get in it and attempt to steal it.

As the 48-year-old drove off in Garrison’s Honda, that’s when detectives say the 39-year-old fired his weapon through his car window, shooting the car thief in the head.

The car traveled down Frankford Ave & crossed Pratt Street before crashing into a taxi.

Sources say Garrison is a registered gun owner with a permit to carry.

The ordeal was caught on surveillance video.

This is an ongoing investigation.




