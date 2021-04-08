Man charged with ethnic intimidation, assault in alleged attack on Asian man in Chinatown
CHINATOWN - Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has brought a number of charges, including ethnic intimidation, against a man accused of attacking an Asian-American man in Chinatown last week.
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the 300 block of North 10th Street just before 8 p.m. Tuesday when they received several calls about someone attacking an Asian man and using racial slurs.
Officers tased the suspect and took him into custody, according to police. The victim, a 64-year-old man, was not injured.
Krasner's office on Thursday announced charges against 30-year-old James Foster, including ethnic intimidation, simple assault and terroristic threats.
A spokesperson for the Krasner said more information will be shared on Thursday.
