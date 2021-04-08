Expand / Collapse search

Man charged with ethnic intimidation, assault in alleged attack on Asian man in Chinatown

CHINATOWN - Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has brought a number of charges, including ethnic intimidation, against a man accused of attacking an Asian-American man in Chinatown last week.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the 300 block of North 10th Street just before 8 p.m. Tuesday when they received several calls about someone attacking an Asian man and using racial slurs. 

Officers tased the suspect and took him into custody, according to police. The victim, a 64-year-old man, was not injured.

Krasner's office on Thursday announced charges against 30-year-old James Foster, including ethnic intimidation, simple assault and terroristic threats.

A spokesperson for the Krasner said more information will be shared on Thursday.

