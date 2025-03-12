Man convicted in straw purchase of guns, one of which used in fatal 2021 West Philly shooting

The Brief Prosecutors in Philadelphia announced the conviction of a man who gave illegal guns to members of violent street groups. Investigators say one of the firearms was later used to commit two homicides. It’s a step closer towards getting guns off the streets.



Philadelphia’s district attorney is denouncing what he calls the nation’s lax gun laws as he announces the conviction of a city man for trafficking of firearms.

Three people were shot July 4th, 2021, at a community gathering in West Philadelphia celebrating the holiday. Two men were killed while a teenage girl sustained multiple gunshots to her legs.

What we know:

It was July 4th., 2021 in West Philly when gunmen fired dozens of shots into a community gathering. Two men were killed including the 21-year-old nephew of Philadelphia State Senator Sharif Street known as "LaLa." He was there to enjoy the holiday. Senator Street said, "Crazy stupid, violent young people exist everywhere in the world. It’s just here they have military grade weapons."

Street stood alongside city prosecutors Wednesday as they announced the conviction of 27-year-old Calvin Gatewood for straw purchasing of guns to arm violent street gangs. One of the weapons used in a shooting on the 3800 block of Parish Street in 2021 and another claiming Street’s nephew's life.

Dig deeper:

Straw purchasing is when a legal buyer purchases guns, often at gun stores, for those who can’t legally buy. Assistant District Attorney Bill Fritze told the gathering Wednesday, "When we see straw purchases many times they go out of county, out of Philadelphia County, and bring their guns back to Philadelphia where they’re traded and provided to people on the street."

What they're saying:

D.A. Larry Krasner, locked in a race for reelection in May’s Democratic primary, denounced lax gun laws.

Krasner said, "There is no reason why the U.S. cannot have better gun regulations, common-sense gun regulations.

His Democratic opponent, former judge Pat Dugan, says if elected he’ll go harder on gun crimes. Dugan said, "We have to embolden our interagency relationships. We must train our prosecutors better. As the D.A., I will do that, and I will also vastly improve the gun conviction rate that’s going on. We must make the streets safer."