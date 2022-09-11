Police: Man critical after being shot 3 times inside a North Philadelphia home
article
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot multiple times Sunday afternoon.
The shooting occurred inside a house on the 1000 block of Erie Avenue around 1:30 p.m.
Police say a 27-year-old was shot three times, once in the stomach and twice in the arm.
He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he is said to be in critical condition.
No arrests have been made, and no information given on possible suspects.