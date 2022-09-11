Police: Man critical after being shot 3 times inside a North Philadelphia home

article

A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot multiple times Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred inside a house on the 1000 block of Erie Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

Police say a 27-year-old was shot three times, once in the stomach and twice in the arm.

MORE HEADLINES:

He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he is said to be in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, and no information given on possible suspects.