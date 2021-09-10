Elderly woman struck in Vineland hit-and-run, police say

article

Authorities in Vineland, New Jersey are searching for the driver of a car that struck an elderly woman and continued driving on Thursday morning.

Police say the collision happened just before 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Chestnut Avenue and Delsea Drive.

A silver 4-door Honda Civic struck an elderly woman and continued driving east on Chestnut Avenue, according to police.

The victim was taken to Cooper Trauma Center and her condition is unknown.

The Vineland Police Department has urged anyone with information to submit tips to the department's traffic unit at (856) 691-4111.

