Man charged with murder in death of man found behind convenience store

article

A Mount Holly resident has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man whose body was discovered earlier this week behind a convenience store, prosecutors announced Friday.

Jimir Wynn, 29, faces first-degree murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and related charges.

Officers were dispatched to Millerie’s Market & Deli at the corner of Rancocas Road and King Street on Sept. 7 for a report that an adult male’s body had been found behind the store.

An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner determined the victim, Sean Reynolds, 31, of Brick Township, had been stabbed multiple times.

Reynolds had been killed the night of Sept. 6, according to prosecutors. The investigation further revealed that Reynolds was with Wynn near Wynn’s home earlier that evening. The motive for the slaying is still being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Mount Holly Township Police Department.

Wynn is scheduled to make his first appearance Saturday.

RELATED:

Man found dead behind Mount Holly store identified; officials say death investigation continues

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter