Man critical after double shooting in Wilmington neighborhood: police
article
WILMINGTON, Del. - An investigation is underway after a double shooting erupted in Wilminginton early Wednesday morning.
Both victims were found on the 200 block of West 26th Street, and transported to a local hospital around 6:12 a.m.
Police say a 22-year-old man is in stable condition, while a 33-year-old man is in critical condition.
SKYFOX was live over the scene, where a section of the street was taped off with evidence markers scattered on the ground.
Police have yet to release further details about what led to the shooting, or any possible suspects.