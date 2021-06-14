Man critical after West Philly shooting; suspect in custody after pursuit and barricade, police say

article

A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the face, in West Philadelphia.

Officials said the shooting happened at the 1200 block of North 52nd Street, around 8 p.m., Monday.

Police arrived to find an unidentified man shot several times in the face.

Police rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

Upon investigation, police pursued a man suspected in the shooting. Officials said the man police were chasing forced his way inside a building on the 5100 block of West Girard Avenue.

At that point, a barricade situation was declared by police. But, about 20 minutes later, the man was taken into custody without further incident.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter