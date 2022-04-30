Philadelphia police investigating several shootings that left at least 5 people injured, authorities say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating several shootings that left at least five people injured Friday night and Saturday.

The city is no stranger to upticks in violence on weekends compared to weekdays with recent weekends seeing several violent and fatal shootings.

At least 20 people were shot and four killed in separate shootings across Philadelphia over the Easter weekend.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw responded to the incidents by tweeting, "The violence and trauma of these incidents extend beyond those directly affected and permeate into the very fabric of our communities."

Westford Road and Clarkson Avenue

The first of the weekend shootings took place on Friday night when a teenager was shot in an alley by two men in Olney, authorities say.

Chadwick Street and Susquehanna Avenue

Officers responded to the area on Friday night around 10:58 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to police.

Authorities say officers found a victim with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and left leg.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was taken to surgery in critical condition, police say.

According to authorities, the shooting may have stemmed from an argument but the investigation remains ongoing.

Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue

On Saturday at around 5:49 a.m., officers with the 39th District responded to the emergency room of a local hospital for a report of a man shot once in the groin, police say.

According to investigators, the man was waiting for a bus at Broad & Allegheny at approximately 3 a.m.

The 44-year-old victim was robbed by an unknown man and shot, authorities say.

The victim was transported to the hospital and listed in stable condition, authorities say.

Grant Avenue

Police say a 33-year-old man was shot inside a property on the 9400 block of Grant Avenue around 4:29 a.m. Saturday.

According to authorities, the man was shot once in the left leg and transported to the hos[pital where he is in stable condition.

West Hunting Park Avenue

A man, 30, is in critical condition after being shot on the 100 block of Hunting Park Avenue at 5:10 a.m. on Saturday, according to police.

Authorities say the man was shot twice in the right shoulder and once in the abdomen.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on these cases can contact Philadelphia police anonymously by submitting a tip.