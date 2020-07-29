Man critically injured in North Philadelphia double shooting, police say

article

Police are investigating after a double shooting in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night left a 24-year-old man in critical condition.

Authorities responded to the 700 block of West Susquehanna Avenue just after 10 p.m. for reports of a person with a gun.

Responding officers found two 24-year-old men suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was reportedly shot in the back, a second victim was shot in the chest.

The men, who were not identified by police, were rushed by police to Temple University Hospital. One man is in stable condition while the other victim was critically injured.

