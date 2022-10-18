Man dead after crashing car into 2 FedEx trucks in Deptford Township, police say

article

Deptford Township Police Department are investigating a car crash that left a man dead on Tuesday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Clements Bridge Road, right along the Camden County border, for reports of a vehicle collision.

Police say after they arrived, it was determined that a late model Honda Accord collided with two FedEx trucks.

The driver of the Honda Accord, who authorities say is a 24-year-old man from Deptford Township, was transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden where he succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities say the identity of the victim is being withheld until family has been notified.

This crash is actively being investigated and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 856-845-2220, or email mbrazelton@depford-nj.org.