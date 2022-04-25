Man dies after being shot in the back of the head in Fisher Park, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are looking into the fatal shooting of a man in Olney.
According to police, the shooting happened on the 500 block of West Spencer Avenue inside Fisher Park around 7:20 a.m.
A man who is believed to be in his 40s was shot once in the back of the head, police say.
He was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:54 a.m., authorities say.
The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time, according to officials.