Man dies after being shot in the back of the head in Fisher Park, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are looking into the fatal shooting of a man in Olney. 

According to police, the shooting happened on the 500 block of West Spencer Avenue inside Fisher Park around 7:20 a.m. 

A man who is believed to be in his 40s was shot once in the back of the head, police say. 

He was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:54 a.m., authorities say. 

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time, according to officials. 