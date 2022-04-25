Man dies after being shot in the back of the head in Fisher Park, police say

article

Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are looking into the fatal shooting of a man in Olney.

According to police, the shooting happened on the 500 block of West Spencer Avenue inside Fisher Park around 7:20 a.m.

A man who is believed to be in his 40s was shot once in the back of the head, police say.

He was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:54 a.m., authorities say.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time, according to officials.