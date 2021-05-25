Man dies after being struck by SEPTA train in Center City, police say

article

A man has died after he was struck by a SEPTA train and killed in Center City, according to authorities.

The incident happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. when a man who was in the tracks at the 15th Street Station at City Hall was struck and killed by an eastbound Market-Frankford Line train.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

SEPTA began shuttle busing on the Market-Frankford Line between 5th Street and 30th Street Stations, but normal service resumed by 1:15 p.m.

Customers should expect some residual delays while full operations are being restored.



