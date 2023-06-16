Man dies of apparent drowning after falling into Devil's Pool in Wissahickon Valley Park, police say
WEST MOUNT AIRY - A man reportedly drowned at Devil’s Pool in Wissahickon Valley Park.
The incident happened Friday evening, just after 6 p.m.
The victim, a 38-year-old man, was reportedly walking across the creek at Devil’s Pool and fell in the water, authorities said.
The man’s body was found a short time later. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
This is the second drowning death at the park in two weeks. A 21-year-old man apparently drowned while swimming June 2.