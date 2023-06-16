Expand / Collapse search

Man dies of apparent drowning after falling into Devil's Pool in Wissahickon Valley Park, police say

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

WEST MOUNT AIRY - A man reportedly drowned at Devil’s Pool in Wissahickon Valley Park.

The incident happened Friday evening, just after 6 p.m.

The victim, a 38-year-old man, was reportedly walking across the creek at Devil’s Pool and fell in the water, authorities said.

RELATED: Man dies of apparent drowning while swimming in Wissahickon Creek: police

The man’s body was found a short time later. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

This is the second drowning death at the park in two weeks. A 21-year-old man apparently drowned while swimming June 2.