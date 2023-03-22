Man extremely critical after falling from scissor lift at Philadelphia shipyard, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - A horrifying fall at the shipyard in Philadelphia has left a young man fighting for his life.
Police say the 26-year-old fell from a scissor lift at the Philly Shipyard on Kitty Have Avenue around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
He was transported to a local hospital in extremely critical condition for a head injury and broken neck.
The height of the fall, as well as what led to it, are unclear at this time.