Man extremely critical after falling from scissor lift at Philadelphia shipyard, police say

PHILADELPHIA - A horrifying fall at the shipyard in Philadelphia has left a young man fighting for his life.

Police say the 26-year-old fell from a scissor lift at the Philly Shipyard on Kitty Have Avenue around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

He was transported to a local hospital in extremely critical condition for a head injury and broken neck.

The height of the fall, as well as what led to it, are unclear at this time.