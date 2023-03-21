Officials: 3-alarm fire tears through Philadelphia catholic school

article

Firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze that tore through a Philadelphia catholic school on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called to Our Mother of Consolation Parish School near the intersection of Germantown and Chestnut Hill avenues just before 4 p.m.

School officials said no one was hurt in the inferno that ripped through the building's roof.

Investigators have not said what sparked the fire.

Firefighters remained at the scene hours after the fire to extinguish hot spots.