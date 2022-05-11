Man fatally shot at Philly gas station; Sixers lose Game 5; Police working to identify sex assault suspect

THE RUNDOWN:

1. Video: Man killed in brazen midday shooting at busy Philadelphia gas station

Brandon Dixon, 30, was shot and killed Monday at a busy Philadelphia gas station.

PHILADELPHIA - Shocking surveillance video obtained by FOX 29 shows a deadly broad daylight shooting at a busy Philadelphia gas station.

According to police, 30-year-old Brandon Dixon was gunned down at the Liberty gas station on the 1000 block of East Mount Airy Avenue around 2 p.m. Monday.

Surveillance footage shows Dixon walk out of the gas station market and approach a silver SUV parked at a gas pump.

As Dixon is standing at the pump, a red sedan pulls into the gas station and two men exit the vehicle and open fire.

Dixon tries to run away from the shooters - both of whom brandished semi-automatic weapons - but police said he suffered gunshot wounds to the head and face.

Video shows the shooters haphazardly firing among other customers and gas pumps before they run back to their vehicle and drive away.

Responding officers drove Dixon to Albert Einstein Hospital where he died, according to police.

2. Heat roll past Sixers 120-85 in Game 5, take 3-2 series lead

MIAMI - Jimmy Butler scored 23 points, Max Strus added 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Miami Heat moved one win away from a trip to the Eastern Conference finals by topping the Philadelphia 76ers 120-85 on Tuesday night.

Victor Oladipo scored 13 for Miami, which got 12 from Bam Adebayo and 10 apiece from Tyler Herro and P.J. Tucker. The top-seeded Heat now lead the East semifinal series 3-2, and improved to an NBA-best 6-0 at home in these playoffs.

Joel Embiid scored 17 points for fourth-seeded Philadelphia, which got 14 from James Harden and 12 from Tobias Harris. The 76ers were down by 15 going into the fourth, then gave up 12 consecutive points to open the final quarter.

Game 6 is in Philadelphia on Thursday.

It was a tough night all the way around for the Sixers, especially for Embiid — their best player, already wearing a mask to protect a facial fracture and dealing with a significant thumb injury.

Embiid got shaken up in the first quarter when he tried to dive into some baseline seats while attempting to save a loose ball. He doubled over shortly afterward, grabbing at his back.

He remained in the game after that scare.

3. Police working to identify suspect wanted in connection with pattern of sexual assaults across Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are looking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with three sexual assaults in the city.

PHILADELPHIA - Police in Philadelphia are trying to identify a suspect wanted in connection with multiple sexual assaults across the city.

According to police, the first incident happened on March 15 at 5:00 a.m.

Authorities say a 35-year-old woman was walking in the area of Whitaker Avenue and Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia.

A man in a black-colored car drove the victim to a remote area, showed a handgun and then sexually assaulted her, police say.

Weeks later on April 5 at 5:15 a.m., a 28-year-old woman was leaving a convenience store at 3505 Kensington Avenue when she was approached by a man in a dark gray Dodge Charger with a covered tag, police say.

According to authorities, the suspect forced her into his car, drove to the area of 4000 Orchard Street in Frankford and sexually assaulted her before letting her out on Torresdale Avenue.

4. Philadelphia school accidentally sells lingerie disguised as roses at Mother’s Day sale

PHILADELPHIA - Parents and students at a Philadelphia school got quite the surprise after purchasing what they thought were faux roses from the school’s plant sale.

Saint Anslem School in Northeast Philadelphia recently sent a letter home to parents alerting them that the roses that were sold were not in fact roses at all.

"It has come to our attention that the roses sold at our Mother’s Day plant sale were not the single faux flower originally intended," read the letter to parents.

Instead, the school says the roses were a "Valentine’s Day gift intended for adults."

Video shared with FOX 29 by one parent shows that what was inside the roses was actually a rolled up pair of underwear.

The school says administrators are looking into how the error occurred and are taking steps to prevent it from happening again.

5. Weather Authority: Wednesday to be a pleasant, spring day ahead of rain

PHILADELPHIA - Wednesday will be another beautiful spring day with some gusty winds ahead of rain that will make its way to the Delaware Valley with the weekend's humidity and warmth.

Parts of the Delaware Valley will see wind gusts of up to 27 miles per hour.

Temperatures will be the upper 40s and 50s in the morning before rising to the 70s.

A system that pounded the Delaware Valley with rain for Mother's Day weekend is making its way back over the area to bring more showers before moving off the coast again.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says there will be a few showers on Friday with a 30% chance of rain and Saturday is the best chance for rain in the forecast with a 70% chance.

For Sunday, the Delaware Valley should expect to see a few thunderstorms due to the humidity and warmth and there is a 50% chance.

Unlike last weekend, the temperatures will warm up and hit the 80s.