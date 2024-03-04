Man fired at fleeing car during attempted gunpoint robbery in North Philadelphia: police

article

Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for a gunman who they say fired at a vehicle with a family inside following an attempted gunpoint robbery.

Investigators say on the evening of Feb. 25 the suspect, described as a Black man in his early 20s, hit the victim's car on the 2800 block of North Broad Street.

When the victim stopped, investigators say the suspect walked over to his car and attempted to rob the victim at gunpoint following a brief conversation.

As the victim drove away, police say the gunman fired at the car three times, striking it at least once. No injuries were reported, according to police.

The Philadelphia Police Department on Monday shared photos of the suspect and his vehicle – believed to be a Buick LaSabre or LeCrosse – just prior to the shooting.

Investigators called particular attention to the car's rear license plate tag and a noticeable dent on the front passenger's side.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is urged to call Philadelphia police immediately.