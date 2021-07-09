Man found dead from gunshot wound in South Philadelphia

A man has died after police say he was shot in South Philadelphia late Thursday night.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says officers responded to several 9-1-1 calls reporting a body on the ground a 32nd and Moore streets.

Officers arrived on the scene shortly before 11 p.m. and found the victim, an unidentified man believed to be around 40-50-years-old, lying face down with a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say no ballistic evidence was found at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

1 dead, 1 critical after double shooting in Hunting Park

2 young children, grandmother dead after Hamilton Township house fire, family says

New Jersey man seen on video hurling racial slurs facing stalking, drug charges

10-year-old girl killed in 4th of July drive-by shooting honored by Vineland community

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter