New Jersey man seen on video hurling racial slurs facing stalking, drug charges

The Burlington County Prosecutors Office on Thursday filed new charges against a New Jersey man who was seen on video hurling racial slurs at neighbors in a South Jersey neighborhood last week.

Prosecutors charged 45-year-old Edward Mathews, who has been in custody since Monday, was charged with stalking, criminal mischief, weapons charges and drug possession.

Mathews was originally charged on Friday with bias intimidation and harassment after video of an altercation between him and some neighbors made the rounds on social media.

The video showed Mathews shouting racial slurs at the other neighbors involved during a six-minute rant. When police showed up, Mathew's behavior continued as he then directed some of his anger at the officers who were called to the scene.

Edward Mathews, 45, is expected to remain behind bars until his preliminary hearing at the end of the week after he was seen on video hurling racial slurs at neighbors and allegedly spitting on one of them. (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office)

Mathews was arrested Monday night by Mount Laurel police who said new evidence had come to light from videos of the encounter that showed him spitting on the victim.

During a search of Mathews' home detectives found a slingshot and multiple ball bearings that prosecutors say Mathews used to fire at two vehicles causing more than $2k in damage. Prosecutors also accused Mathews of stalking one of the vehicle's owners.

Detectives allegedly seized several hallucinogenic mushrooms and packaging materials during their search, according to prosecutors.

The new wave of charges filed against Mathews has caused his originally scheduled court hearing on Friday to be postponed until next Tuesday.

"These new charges underscore the importance of our community members coming forward with any information they have about criminal activity, whether about this case or any other incident," Mount Laurel Township Police Chief Stephen Riedener said.

"Because someone recorded Mathews’ conduct on Friday night, we had the evidence to bring the previous charges, and the opportunity to gather the evidence that led to these additional charges, including for damage we allege he recently caused to his neighbors’ vehicles."

