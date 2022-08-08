Man found fatally shot in the head inside property in Frankford, police say

article

Authorities say a man was found fatally shot in the head inside a property in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a man estimated to be in his late 20s with a gunshot wound to the head on the first floor of the property.

The unnamed victim was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical responders, according to police.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.