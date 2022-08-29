Man found guilty of murder in 2020 shooting of transgender woman in West Philadelphia

A man has been convicted of murder in the death of a 29-year-old transgender woman in West Philadelphia nearly two years ago, according to the Philadelphia's DA Office.

Tracy "Mia" Green, 29, died after she was reportedly shot once in the arm and once in the neck on the 900 block of North 41st Street in September 2020.

Deja Lynn Alvarez, a transgender activist, told FOX 29's Kelly Rule the victim was a transgender woman.

"We are transgender women and that's nothing to be ashamed of. In order for this to change we need society to stop shaming us and shaming those who are involved with us," she said.

A suspect, identified as 28-year-old Abdullah lbn El-Amin Jaamia, was arrested and charged shortly after the deadly shooting.

On Monday, officials say a jury found Jaamia guilty of third-degree murder and possession of an instrument of crime.