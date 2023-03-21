Man found shot 5 times in the head on Philadelphia street: police

article

A man is dead after police say he was found shot nearly 10 times on a Philadelphia street Tuesday night.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 100 block of East Indiana Street just after 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

A 32-year-old man was found shot five times in the head and three times in the abdomen, according to police.

Officers rushed the victim to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 8:30 p.m.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.