Man found shot to death in doorway of boarding house in West Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed inside a house in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the 500 block of North Creightron Street to find an unresponsive shooting victim.
The 30-year-old was laying on the floor right inside the front doorway, according to authorities.
He was shot at least once in the chest or neck, and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say the scene of the crime is a boarding house.
No weapons recovered, or arrests made. A motive is unknown at this time.