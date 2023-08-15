New details released after man fatally shot by Philadelphia officer during traffic stop

article

Philadelphia police are shedding more light on a traffic stop that turned deadly when an officer fired several shots at a 28-year-old man Monday afternoon.

Two officers initiated the traffic stop when they witnessed an erratic driver, who eventually came to a stop after driving the wrong way down Willard Street.

Police say both officers got out of their patrol car, approached the vehicle, and attempted to open the man's passenger side door.

One officer alerted the other that the man had a weapon, according to authorities.

That officer then discharged his firearm multiple times into the vehicle, police said in a statement released Tuesday.

Initial information from police stated that the man got out of his vehicle armed with a knife, and lunged at the officers after ignoring commands to drop his weapon.

Related article

Two knives were later observed inside the vehicle, according to police, who towed the vehicle to a garage as evidence.

Police say the officers' body worn cameras did capture the shooting, but have yet to release the footage.

The officer who fired the fatal shots is said to be a 5-year veteran of the department, and has been placed on administrative leave.

The man, identified by his family 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry was pronounced dead a short time later at a local hospital. His family has called for answers from police.

The Philadelphia Police Department is set to hold a press conference to further discuss the police-involved shooting at 11 a.m. Wednesday.