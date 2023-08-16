3 killed in shootings across Philadelphia Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a number of deadly shooting they say happened across the city Tuesday.
Around 2:15 p.m., officers were called to the 800 block of South 58th Street for a report of a shooting. Officers arrives to find a 23-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim, later identified as Isaiah Roache, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police say an unidentified man was dropped off at a fire station at 63rd Street and Lancaster Avenue with a gunshot wound to the chest. Medics rushed him to the hospital where he later died.
Police have yet to identify the victim, and have only described him as a man between the ages of 20 and 30. Authorities say one gun was recovered during their investigation.
Officers also responded to the Family Dollar on the 5700 block of Baltimore Avenue around 8:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting inside the store.
Responding officers found a 37-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by police and pronounced dead shortly after 9 p.m.
The victim has since been identified as Andre Lyles.
Police say the investigation into all three incidents is ongoing.