Man hit in the chest after shooting breaks out inside Grays Ferry home: police

article

Several shots were fired in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section early Saturday morning, leaving at least one man injured.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of South Bailey Street around 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

A 35-year-old man was found inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say two spent shell casings were found in the house, and one live round was recovered on the steps just outside.

No arrests have been made, no weapons recovered, and a motive is unknown at this time.