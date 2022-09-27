Man hospitalized after being shot in the chest in Logan, police say

article

A man has been hospitalized after he was shot in the chest in Logan on Tuesday morning, according to police.

Authorities say the shooting take place around 12:35 a.m. on the 6400 block of North Camac Street.

Responding officers found a 26-year-old man on a front porch with a gunshot wound to the chest, officials say.

According to police, officers transported the man to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police say no weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.