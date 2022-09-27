Police: Man sought in Philadelphia home invasion, sexual assault of woman, 71, taken into custody

A man wanted in connection with a home invasion and sexual assault of a senior citizen in Philadelphia is now in police custody, authorities say.

Zyree Downing, 22, was wanted as a suspect in the assault of a 71-year-old woman inside a home on the 7400 block of Devon Street in mid-September, according to police.

Authorities say he entered the woman's home through an unlocked door and punched the woman in the head and back before he choked her.

According to police, Downing then forced the woman to disrobe and sexually assaulted her.

Police say they were searching for Downing, who was believed to have taken the victim's cell phone and credit card before fleeing in her gray 2014 Toyota Corolla.

Sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that the man was followed by authorities to North Carolina, where he later turned himself in.

Philadelphia police confirmed the news, saying Downing was taken into custody on Monday just after 11 p.m.

